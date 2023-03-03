Recent centenarian, James Freel, passes away

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Former Topeka police chief James Freel has passed — just days after his 100th birthday.

A family member contacted 13 News to inform us that the recent centenarian passed away in his sleep on March 3. Freel had just turned 100 years old on February 27.

Days before hitting the century mark, Freel was honored by the city of Topeka and received a plaque from Mayor Mike Padilla and current Topeka Police Department Chief Bryan Wheeles.

Wheeles gave his sentiments on Freel’s passing.

“It was an incredible honor to have met Jim Freel,” said Wheeles. “I was privileged to have been given the opportunity to publicly recognize his life of service at the recent city council meeting. I am incredibly saddened by his passing. The capital city has lost a community treasure. The TPD family expresses our deepest condolences to his family on their loss.”

Prior to his time in law enforcement, Freel served in the U.S. Marine Corps. earning a Purple Heart for his service during World War II.

Freel started as a motorcycle traffic officer with TPD in 1949. He eventually rose through the ranks to become chief and retired in 1975.

After his retirement as chief, Freel went to work for the Department of Labor, retiring from there in 1992.

