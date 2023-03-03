Pursuit leads to multiple charges and arrest

As a result of today’s vehicle pursuit, Feliciano J. Anguiano IV, 21, Topeka was booked in to...
By Jerick Tafoya
Published: Mar. 2, 2023 at 10:47 PM CST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - An investigation led to a pursuit and ultimately led to an arrest on multiple charges.

On March 2, Topeka Police officers and detectives were conducting an investigation within the city.

As a part of the investigation officers attempted to stop a vehicle in the 900 BLK of SE 21 St. The vehicle did not yield to officers and a vehicle pursuit ensued ending in the 4100 BLK of SE Starlight.

The Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office and Kansas Highway Patrol assisted in the vehicle pursuit.

As a result of today’s vehicle pursuit, Feliciano J. Anguiano IV, 21, Topeka was booked in to the Shawnee County Department of Corrections for the below listed charges.

  • Stop Sign Violation
  • Speeding
  • Red Light Violation
  • Maintain Single Lane
  • Criminal Damage to Property
  • Driving on Suspended DL
  • Interference
  • Fleeing Eluding Law Enforcement Officer
  • Possession Stolen Property
  • Criminal Damage to Property
  • Trespassing on property w/critical infrastructure clearly marked

Feliciano was also booked for the following charges related to the investigation.

  • Aggravated Battery
  • Criminal Discharge of a Firearm
  • Aggravated Assault
  • Aggravated Endangering a child
  • Felony Criminal Damage

