Pursuit leads to multiple charges and arrest
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - An investigation led to a pursuit and ultimately led to an arrest on multiple charges.
On March 2, Topeka Police officers and detectives were conducting an investigation within the city.
As a part of the investigation officers attempted to stop a vehicle in the 900 BLK of SE 21 St. The vehicle did not yield to officers and a vehicle pursuit ensued ending in the 4100 BLK of SE Starlight.
The Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office and Kansas Highway Patrol assisted in the vehicle pursuit.
As a result of today’s vehicle pursuit, Feliciano J. Anguiano IV, 21, Topeka was booked in to the Shawnee County Department of Corrections for the below listed charges.
- Stop Sign Violation
- Speeding
- Red Light Violation
- Maintain Single Lane
- Criminal Damage to Property
- Driving on Suspended DL
- Interference
- Fleeing Eluding Law Enforcement Officer
- Possession Stolen Property
- Criminal Damage to Property
- Trespassing on property w/critical infrastructure clearly marked
Feliciano was also booked for the following charges related to the investigation.
- Aggravated Battery
- Criminal Discharge of a Firearm
- Aggravated Assault
- Aggravated Endangering a child
- Felony Criminal Damage
Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.