Pursuit leads to multiple charges and arrest

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - An investigation led to a pursuit and ultimately led to an arrest on multiple charges.

On March 2, Topeka Police officers and detectives were conducting an investigation within the city.

As a part of the investigation officers attempted to stop a vehicle in the 900 BLK of SE 21 St. The vehicle did not yield to officers and a vehicle pursuit ensued ending in the 4100 BLK of SE Starlight.

The Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office and Kansas Highway Patrol assisted in the vehicle pursuit.

As a result of today’s vehicle pursuit, Feliciano J. Anguiano IV, 21, Topeka was booked in to the Shawnee County Department of Corrections for the below listed charges.

Stop Sign Violation

Speeding

Red Light Violation

Maintain Single Lane

Criminal Damage to Property

Driving on Suspended DL

Interference

Fleeing Eluding Law Enforcement Officer

Possession Stolen Property

Criminal Damage to Property

Trespassing on property w/critical infrastructure clearly marked

Feliciano was also booked for the following charges related to the investigation.

Aggravated Battery

Criminal Discharge of a Firearm

Aggravated Assault

Aggravated Endangering a child

Felony Criminal Damage

