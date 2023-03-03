One person hospitalized after two-vehicle crash Thursday in Osage County

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - One person was taken to the hospital after a two-vehicle crash Thursday afternoon in Osage County, authorities said.

The collision was reported at 2:10 p.m. Thursday on US-75 highway about a half-mile south of W. 269th Stree. The location was about three miles south of Lyndon.

According to the Kansas Highway patrol, a 2018 Kia Soul was northbound on US-75 when it crossed the center line for an unknown reason and side-swiped a 1993 Kenworth semitrailer that was southbound on the highway.

The driver of the Kia, Caleb B. Davis, 32, of Pisgah, Iowa, was transported to Stormont Vail Hospital in Topeka with what were believed to be minor injuries. The patrol said Davis was wearing his seat belt.

The driver of the semi, James T. Jolly, 30, of Pauls Valley, Okla., was reported uninjured. The patrol said Jolly was wearing his seat belt.

Both drivers were alone in their vehicles, the patrol said.

