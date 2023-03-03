NFLPA report ranks Chiefs organizational report card 29th in league

Kansas City Chiefs owner Clark Hunt walks on the field prior to an NFL football game against...
Kansas City Chiefs owner Clark Hunt walks on the field prior to an NFL football game against the Buffalo Bills, Sunday, Nov. 9, 2014, in Orchard Park, N.Y. (AP Photo/Bill Wippert)(WIBW)
By Gabe Swartz
Published: Mar. 3, 2023 at 4:13 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The latest release of the NFL Player Association’s team guide ranked the Kansas City Chiefs 29th among the league’s 32 organizations.

Information gathered from the poll came from a gathering of information from 1,300 NFL players who shared thoughts on a wide swath of areas involving the workplace environment. Those key categories were broken down into treatment of families, nutrition, weight room, strength coaches, training room, training staff, locker room and team travel. The data in the survey was tallied following questions to players who were on each team’s 2022 roster.

The Chiefs, owned by the Hunt family, received an F grade for team travel. According to the NFLPA, only 56 percent of poll respondents believed that club owner Clark Hunt is willing to invest money to upgrade facilities that players across the board felt are outdated and in need of improvement.

Report: NFL Competition Committee to debate making roughing the passer reviewable

Poll results found that the Chiefs are one of just six teams that still make certain players have roommates during road trips, and less than 50 percent of players felt they have enough room to be comfortable on flights. The training staff was ranked 32nd in the league, with the NFLPA citing players’ key concerns being with head trainer Rick Burkholder.

The Chiefs’ full report card can be found here.

