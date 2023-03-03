Multi-bridge repair resuming March 2023

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The multi-bridge repair project on I-70 near downtown Topeka will resume this month.

The Kansas Department of Transportation announced that beginning on March 6, westbound I-70 will be reduced to one lane from just east of the Southeast Adams Street exit west to the 8th Street exit while patching, overlay, and other repairs are completed on the bridges over Southeast Adams Street and the railroad tracks.

Additionally, the on-ramp to westbound I-70 from Southeast Adams Street will be closed for the duration of the work. The 10th Street exit will remain open. The speed limit will also be reduced to 45 mph through the work zone. Drivers should be prepared for slow-moving traffic in the area.

According to KDOT, the reparation work will occur Monday through Friday and Saturdays as needed, during daylight hours.

The contractor, Wildcat Construction Co. of Topeka, is expected to complete the project by January 2024, conditions permitting.

KDOT urges all motorists to be alert and obey the warning signs when approaching and driving through a highway work zone.

To stay current on highway construction projects across Kansas, visit www.kandrive.org or call 5-1-1.

