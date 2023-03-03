Marcus Kemp heads to Commanders on free agent deal

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Kansas City Chiefs special teams contributor and reserve wide receiver Marcus Kemp signed a free agent deal with the Washington Commanders on Friday.

Kemp and the Commanders announced the signing at 12:31 p.m. Friday. He’ll join former Chiefs offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy in Washington.

The undrafted free agent from Hawai’i appeared in 46 games for the Chiefs over the course of five seasons. He was allowed to sign with the Commanders after the Chiefs elected not to sign him to a reserves/future contract following their Super Bowl LVII win over the Philadelphia Eagles.

He caught a critical third down pass during the Chiefs’ 23-20 AFC Championship over the Cincinnati Bengals.

