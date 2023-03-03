Manhattan man arrested for hit and run

A Manhattan man was arrested on March 2 in connection to a hit and run.
A Manhattan man was arrested on March 2 in connection to a hit and run.(KWCH)
By Shayndel Jones
Published: Mar. 3, 2023 at 10:59 AM CST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Manhattan man was arrested on March 2 in connection to a hit and run.

Riley Co. Police Department officials said they received a report about a hit and run on Feb. 11 in the 4700 block of Skyway Dr.

RCPD said the hit-and-run left a 30-year-old man in critical condition. The man was found around 9:30 p.m. on Feb. 11 on the side of the road with injuries consistent with being hit by a vehicle. He was transported to Via Christi and later to Stormont Vail in Topeka for treatment for his injuries.

The subject — identified as Kristopher Mackey, 34, of Manhattan — was arrested around 3 p.m.

Mackey was arrested for failure to stop at an accident resulting in great bodily harm and two counts of interference with a law enforcement officer. He is currently held at the Riley County Correctional Facility in lieu of bond pending his first appearance in Riley County District Court.

