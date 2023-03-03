Man accused of murder in August 2020 homicide acquitted

Tony Baird Jr., 29 of Topeka, was booked into the Shawnee Co. Dept. of Corrections on charges...
Tony Baird Jr. of Topeka, was found not guilty on all counts in an August 2020 shooting that resulted in the death of Jessie Ross.(SNCO DOC)
By Tori Whalen
Published: Mar. 3, 2023 at 12:08 PM CST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A man accused of first-degree murder in an August 2020 shooting in which a woman was killed in west Topeka has been found not guilty on all counts.

Tony Baird, 31, of Topeka, was found not guilty on all counts on Thursday.

He was standing trial in connection with the shooting death of Jerrie Ross, 62, in the 1100 block of S.W. Gage.

On Aug. 5, 2020, officers responded to shooting reports at a Valero gas station at 1161 S.W. Gage Blvd. When officers arrived, they learned that someone got out of a black SUV and began shooting at a red car that left the station. Officers searched the area and found a body next to a house across the street from the gas station. Officials identified the body as that of Ross, who suffered a gunshot wound to the neck.

Officers took Baird into custody, and charges were later filed against him for murder in the first degree, premeditation; murder in the first degree, committed during an inherently dangerous felony; criminal discharge of a firearm at an occupied vehicle; and aggravated assault.

Baird was released Friday morning to Douglas Co. authorities. Additional information has not been released at this time.

Previous Coverage:
Trial date set for suspect in 2020 Topeka homicide

A trial date has been set for the suspect in a 2020 homicide in Topeka.

Man bound over in August shooting

Tony Reece Donte Baird has been bound over for the August shooting of Jerrie Ross.

Family of bystander killed in shooting seeking justice

Family of woman shot and killed in August 2020 shooting seek justice.

Suspect taken into custody connected to Gage Blvd. homicide

Topeka Police have confirmed one person was taken into custody connected to the August 5th shooting death of an innocent bystander.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Front Row (From Left to Right): Marsha Bolin, Stephen Mills, Jonathan Wyatt, and Tyler...
KBI: Nine people booked following drug search warrant
Steven L. won a one-million-dollar Royal Flush jackpot at Prairie Band Casino & Resort. The...
Man wins million dollar jackpot
Ashley Allen
Woman wanted on multiple warrants arrested after found allegedly trespassing
Demitry Fain
One arrested after another injured during early-morning aggravated robbery
FILE - Officials respond to Highland Park High School during a swatting incident on March 1,...
Officials continue to investigate swatting calls as reach extends beyond Kansas

Latest News

Kansas Governor Laura Kelly and New York City Mayor Eric Adams.
Gov. Laura Kelly to NYC Mayor Eric Adams: ‘You owe Kansas an apology.’
New York City residents can receive a free trip to Topeka, Kan.
Visit Topeka offers free trip to Topeka for New York City residents
A man was taken to a local hospital following a two-car crash early Friday just south of S.W....
Man taken by ambulance to hospital after Friday crash in southwest Topeka
An 18-year-old Pittsburg man was killed in a U-turn crash early Thursday in Cherokee County in...
Teen killed in U-turn crash Thursday morning in southeast Kansas