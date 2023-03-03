Man accused of murder in August 2020 homicide acquitted

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A man accused of first-degree murder in an August 2020 shooting in which a woman was killed in west Topeka has been found not guilty on all counts.

Tony Baird, 31, of Topeka, was found not guilty on all counts on Thursday.

He was standing trial in connection with the shooting death of Jerrie Ross, 62, in the 1100 block of S.W. Gage.

On Aug. 5, 2020, officers responded to shooting reports at a Valero gas station at 1161 S.W. Gage Blvd. When officers arrived, they learned that someone got out of a black SUV and began shooting at a red car that left the station. Officers searched the area and found a body next to a house across the street from the gas station. Officials identified the body as that of Ross, who suffered a gunshot wound to the neck.

Officers took Baird into custody, and charges were later filed against him for murder in the first degree, premeditation; murder in the first degree, committed during an inherently dangerous felony; criminal discharge of a firearm at an occupied vehicle; and aggravated assault.

Baird was released Friday morning to Douglas Co. authorities. Additional information has not been released at this time.

