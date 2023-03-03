KS House moves forward on NRA gun safety education bill

Sergeant TK Nowell and Eagle Eddie teaching kids to "stop, don't touch, leave the area, tell...
Sergeant TK Nowell and Eagle Eddie teaching kids to "stop, don't touch, leave the area, tell and adult" (Source: WECT News)
By Bryan Grabauskas
Published: Mar. 2, 2023 at 8:25 PM CST
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Kansas lawmakers moved legislation forward to implement gun education programs in K-12 schools.

The House Committee on Federal and State Affairs approved House Bill 2304 Thursday. The legislation would direct the State Board of Education to establish curriculum guidelines and calls for the NRA’s Eddie Eagle program to be used in grades K-5.

Middle schools would use the same or Hunter Education from the Kansas Department of Wildlife and Parks. High school curriculums would also be based on Hunter Education.

The bill goes to the Senate, who two weeks ago sent a similar bill, SB 116, to the House.

