Kansas thespians advocate for ‘positive art legislation’ at the statehouse

Live at Five
By Tori Whalen
Published: Mar. 2, 2023 at 7:35 PM CST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Thespians across the state were at the statehouse Thursday to talk to legislatures about the art of theater and how it deserves funding.

More than 200 students — about 23 schools — arrived at the statehouse to advocate for theater funding because the students firmly believe theater can provide many mental health benefits and skills while letting the students have fun.

“Theater is important to me because it gave me a sense of community,” said Elijah Smith, Valley Center High School sophomore. “It gave me a sense to express myself and express my emotions in a healthy manner. 95% of school administrators believe that it helps students graduate because it gives them a sense of community.”

“Theater just gives a lot of skills like presentation skills, it improves confidence levels, and retention,” said Seaman High School junior, Anna Sage.

One of Kansas’s represenatives, Representative Kirk Haskins, supports creating positive legislation for the arts and funding for theater programs because he was once a Washburn University thespian and sees what great things theater can have on a person.

“As universities eliminate majors in the performing arts for what they believe are more profitable majors, and while business and industry demand more industry-recognized credentials, it is important for us to remember that Kansans are about the quality of life that is supported by the arts and that we as Kansans formed this state having to be creative and to be successful in this environment -- this unforgiving environment and theater does that,” said Haskins. “Theater creates creativity, communication — it allows us the opportunity to express ourselves in a safe environment.”

The students even decided to perform a song for some of the lawmakers and staff while at the statehouse.

