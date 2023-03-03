K-State Technology Development Institute holds open house

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - The Kansas State University Technology Development Institute recently completed a modernization and retooling project to assist manufacturers better. The institute held an open house today in Manhattan to show what they have retooled.

The U.S. Department of Commerce Economic Development Administration awarded a $1.7 million CARES grant in December 2020 to enable the institute to expand its ability to provide cutting-edge technologies needed to design, fabricate and launch new products. Having these upgrades will help not only manufacturers but also the students going into the workforce.

”This whole program has been built around the idea of moving that first year of learning experience from inside of a company back into this environment, getting hands-on with these technologies so you actually understand how to make things, how to manufacture things. It gives them the practical skills a chance to be both involved and design as well as production, and it also gives them a chance to work directly with small companies who may be future employers,” said Jeff Tucker, executive director of the Technology Development Institute.

The equipment upgrades also ensure that new and existing manufacturers have the ability to access equipment that may help them to reduce costs and become more efficient with the limited labor availability.

The K-State Technology Development Institute is located at 510 McCall Road.

