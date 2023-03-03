James Rhee shares strategy blending kindness, capitalism

James Rhee visited Washburn as part of GTP's social entrepreneurship engagement project, sharing his values-based investing thoughts
By Melissa Brunner
Published: Mar. 3, 2023
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - You can be kind in your business approach, and still achieve financial success.

Nationally-known speaker and businessman James Rhee shared that philosophy with Washburn University students in a Friday visit to campus.

Rhee’s appearance was part of the Greater Topeka Partnership’s Social Entrepreneurship Engagement Project. The project aims to form partnerships between the Washburn community, and the Topeka area at large.

Rhee also visited Eye on NE Kansas to explain a big more about his approach. Watch the video to hear more.

You can learn about his company, Red Helicopter, at their https://www.redhelicopter.com/. Follow him on Twitter at @iamjamesrhee or @theredhelicopter on Instagram.

