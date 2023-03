TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A woman is behind bars after alleged theft.

Nemaha County Sheriff’s Office said that the subject — Karla Coversup, 43, of Horton — was arrested for theft of property or services.

Coversup was booked on Feb. 28 into the Nemaha County Correctional Facility. She remains in custody.

Bond is set at $10,000.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.