GTP hosts women’s forum, featuring Washburn’s president, MB Piland owner

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - March is also known as Women’s History Month. To start off March right in honor of women’s history, two influential women in our area spoke about their careers and leadership at a Greater Topeka Partnership Women’s Forum.

GTP’s women’s forum featured Washburn University’s recently appointed president, Dr. Juliann Mazachek, and Martha Piland, the owner of MB Piland Advertising and Marketing. Both women talked to the audience about their years of experience, leadership journey, and what they hope to convey to each attendee.

“This is a great gathering of women business people and I hope they come away inspired and energized to keep doing well and thriving in their business and in their personal lives,” said Piland.

Dr. Mazachek said that she hopes “they realize how important it is when you are in a leadership role to be able to set the course for where you are going and to do that with your people so that people know what they need to do, that people know what you are trying to accomplish so that they can serve your customers in the best way possible so that we can make a difference.”

Martha Piland and her advertising business recently reached its 25th anniversary in business, and Piland said to celebrate their decades of experience, MB Piland Advertising and Market was the forum’s sponsor, but the company also announced the kick-off of its awareness campaign that aims to help women who cannot afford feminine hygiene products.

“A lot of citizens don’t know this, but many people who don’t have [feminine hygiene products] or the money to pay for them can miss out on school, they can miss out on activities, or they miss out on work, and when that happens they get left behind,” said Piland. ”And being left behind and being left out is not only an emotionally difficult thing but then it has long-term effects because people don’t get that education or that opportunity to learn and grow and that holds them back in the workplace.”

