Friday forecast: Early rain, afternoon sun

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - As you head out the door early this morning, roads will likely just be wet. While there still remains a chance snow mixes with rain, temperatures are too warm for much of an impact on the roads. Still with that in mind, wet roads are still hazardous to the point you want to take it slow and keep the headlights on after sunrise if it’s still raining. After this morning, comfortable temperatures will be the big weather story through early next week.

Taking Action:

Use caution on the roads this morning, wet roads will be the main concern with a low chance for slushy or icy roads but something we’ll be monitoring through the morning.

While a few light rain showers can’t be ruled out tomorrow morning, most areas will be dry and it would be less than 0.05″ if there is anything that moves through.

Fire danger threat will increase in some areas Sunday with the strong winds and warm temperatures.

Next week’s weather pattern will likely include accumulating snow, it’s just a matter of how much and when so keep checking back for updates.



Today through Monday will be unseasonably mild before temperatures cool down to near or below average Tuesday all the way through next weekend the way models are trending. Precipitation chances increase toward the 2nd half of the week as well so that’ll be something we’ll be monitoring as well.

Normal High: 52/Normal Low: 30 (WIBW)

Today: Rain with a low chance snow mixes in before 10am mainly southeast of the turnpike with afternoon sun. High in the mid-upper 50s. Winds N/NW 5-15, gusts up to 20 mph.

Tonight: Increasing Clouds. Lows in the low-mid 30s. Light and variable wind.

Tomorrow: Decreasing Clouds. Highs in the upper 50s-low 60s. Winds W/NW 5-10 mph.

Sunday: Few clouds early otherwise mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. Winds will gust 30-40 mph out of the south.

A cold front Monday will start the cooling trend for the rest of the week. Model uncertainty on timing of the front could lead to a wide range in temperatures Monday but still expecting to at least be in the mid 50s to as warm as the mid 60s.

Cooler Tuesday through Thursday with precipitation chances increasing as early as Tuesday night into Wednesday but also a chance precipitation doesn’t develop until Thursday. Uncertainty exists on exact timing. All models agree on precipitation (mainly snow) Thursday into Thursday night just a matter of how long it lingers and if it continues into Friday or not. Even as surface temperatures are above freezing for highs, temperatures about one mile above the surface will be well below freezing so while mid 30s too low 40s may limit accumulation, snow will likely be the precipitation type falling.

