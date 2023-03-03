Envista Credit Union helps Foster Village raise $5,000
Published: Mar. 3, 2023 at 4:09 PM CST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Envista Credit Union presented a check to its February Envista Cares Challenge partner.
They helped raise $5,000 for Lawrence’s Foster Village. $2,500 came through promotions throughout the month, while the other $2,500 was made through a match donation.
Envista Credit Union will work with Project 2 Restore for their March Cares Challenge. You can donate to them at the Envista Credit Union website.
