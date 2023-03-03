Emporia State men’s basketball advances in MIAA Championships

KANSAS CITY, MO. (WIBW) - The Hornets put up an impressive showing in their first game of the MIAA Championships, taking down No. 5 Lincoln, 79-70.

Kaden Evans had a team-high 19 points on 5-9 shooting from three point range. Alijah Comithier provided a double-double, 17 points and 12 rebounds and Peyton Rogers-Schmidt added 12.

ESU led 31-23 at the break and shot 46.6 percent from the field in that first half and finished an even 50 percent for the game.

The Hornets started the game on a 7-0 run and stretched it to a 12-4 game before the Blue Tigers started clawing their way back. But Emporia State went on another mini run to jump out to a 22-12 advantage.

After halftime, the Hornets stretched the lead to 55-34 in the middle of the second half and that did the trick.

ESU will now face No. 1 seed Northwest Missouri State Mar. 4 with tip-off at noon.

