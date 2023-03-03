Emporia State men’s basketball advances in MIAA Championships

Emporia State guard Kaden Evans vs. Lincoln in MIAA Championships
Emporia State guard Kaden Evans vs. Lincoln in MIAA Championships(WIBW)
By Vince Lovergine
Published: Mar. 3, 2023 at 5:10 PM CST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KANSAS CITY, MO. (WIBW) - The Hornets put up an impressive showing in their first game of the MIAA Championships, taking down No. 5 Lincoln, 79-70.

Kaden Evans had a team-high 19 points on 5-9 shooting from three point range. Alijah Comithier provided a double-double, 17 points and 12 rebounds and Peyton Rogers-Schmidt added 12.

ESU led 31-23 at the break and shot 46.6 percent from the field in that first half and finished an even 50 percent for the game.

The Hornets started the game on a 7-0 run and stretched it to a 12-4 game before the Blue Tigers started clawing their way back. But Emporia State went on another mini run to jump out to a 22-12 advantage.

After halftime, the Hornets stretched the lead to 55-34 in the middle of the second half and that did the trick.

ESU will now face No. 1 seed Northwest Missouri State Mar. 4 with tip-off at noon.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Front Row (From Left to Right): Marsha Bolin, Stephen Mills, Jonathan Wyatt, and Tyler...
KBI: Nine people booked following drug search warrant
Steven L. won a one-million-dollar Royal Flush jackpot at Prairie Band Casino & Resort. The...
Man wins million dollar jackpot
Ashley Allen
Woman wanted on multiple warrants arrested after found allegedly trespassing
Demitry Fain
One arrested after another injured during early-morning aggravated robbery
FILE - Officials respond to Highland Park High School during a swatting incident on March 1,...
Officials continue to investigate swatting calls as reach extends beyond Kansas

Latest News

Kansas City Chiefs owner Clark Hunt walks on the field prior to an NFL football game against...
NFLPA report ranks Chiefs organizational report card 29th in league
Buffalo Bills punter Matt Haack (3) punts under pressure by Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver...
Marcus Kemp heads to Commanders on free agent deal
DJ Diesel performs on day four of Lollapalooza in Grant Park on Sunday, Aug. 4, 2019, in...
Big 12 hoops fans, can you dig it? Shaq to perform at KC Live!
KPZ Sub-State (B): Cair Paravel 58, Lyndon 69
Sub-State Results: March 2nd