Deputy dies after suddenly feeling ill during basic training, sheriff's office says

Officials say Vanderburgh County Deputy Asson Hacker died after becoming ill during training.
Officials say Vanderburgh County Deputy Asson Hacker died after becoming ill during training.
By WFIE staff and Jordan Gartner
Published: Mar. 2, 2023 at 9:26 PM CST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE/Gray News) - Indiana authorities say a deputy has died after becoming ill during training on Thursday.

The Vanderburgh County Sheriff’s Office says its team is mourning the loss of 33-year-old Deputy Asson Hacker.

WFIE reports that Hacker was participating in training when he fell ill and was rushed to the hospital by the Evansville Police Department.

The sheriff’s office said the 33-year-old died despite the lifesaving efforts of the hospital staff as he never regained consciousness.

Hacker joined the sheriff’s office in December of 2022 and was completing his tier one basic training, authorities said.

According to Vanderburgh County officials, he leaves behind a wife and three young children.

Vanderburgh County Sheriff Noah Robinson thanked fellow law enforcement agencies for their support during this difficult time. He asked everyone to keep the Hacker family in their thoughts and prayers.

Authorities said additional details will be released in the coming days.

