ClaraBell helps announce expanded low-cost immunizations at Helping Hands Community Clinic

ClaraBell, a 10-year-old torty cat, has been at Helping Hands for 116 days.
By Melissa Brunner
Published: Mar. 3, 2023 at 5:33 PM CST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Helping Hands Humane Society is increasing efforts to assist pet owners overcome any financial challenges to getting their furry friends immunized.

ClaraBell the cat joined Emi Griess to announce on Eye on NE Kansas that the HHHS Community Clinic will now offer low-cost immunizations Monday through Friday during regular clinic hours. An appointment is required.

Previously, the clinic offered the low-cost immunizations through a special event once a month. However, those slots filled up quickly, and HHHS wanted to do more to meet the demand. You can find a list of services and prices at the clinic’s web page.

Griess stressed the vaccination services do not replace the need of having a regular veterinarian for your pet.

And perhaps ClaraBell could be that pet for you! ClaraBell is a 10-year-old tortoiseshell who has been at HHHS for 116 days - their longest current adoptable pet guest. Her adoption fee is fully sponsored.

Helping Hands Humane Society is located at SW 21st and Belle in Topeka. See their hours on hhhstopeka.org.

