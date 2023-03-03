Big 12 hoops fans, can you dig it? Shaq to perform at KC Live!

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The Big Aristotle. Superman. Shaq Daddy. Meet the Big 12 Tournament.

Kansas City’s Power & Light District announced that DJ Diesel (Shaquille O’Neal) will perform at KC Live! on Saturday, March 11.

Cover charge will be $20 at the door.

A Facebook event indicated the start time would be 8 p.m.

ANNOUNCED: DJ Diesel (Shaquille O’Neal) presented by the Big 12 Conference on Saturday, March 11th! 🏀 Posted by Kansas City Live Block on Thursday, March 2, 2023

Shaq was in the Kansas City area just a few months ago. He performed at the University of Kansas’ “Late Night in the Phog” on Oct. 14.

