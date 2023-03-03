Big 12 hoops fans, can you dig it? Shaq to perform at KC Live!
Published: Mar. 3, 2023 at 8:07 AM CST|Updated: 10 hours ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The Big Aristotle. Superman. Shaq Daddy. Meet the Big 12 Tournament.
Kansas City’s Power & Light District announced that DJ Diesel (Shaquille O’Neal) will perform at KC Live! on Saturday, March 11.
Cover charge will be $20 at the door.
A Facebook event indicated the start time would be 8 p.m.
Shaq was in the Kansas City area just a few months ago. He performed at the University of Kansas’ “Late Night in the Phog” on Oct. 14.
Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.