Wildlife and Parks Commission to consider hunting regulation changes

FILE
FILE(MGN)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Mar. 2, 2023 at 1:18 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Kansas Wildlife and Parks Commission will consider changing regulations about trail cameras, bait and the number of camping days allowed on state fishing lakes.

The Kansas Wildlife and Parks Commission says it will host its next public meeting at noon on March 9 at the Ramada Hotel and Convention Center in Topeka at 420 SE 6th St. It will begin with introductions, a review of the agenda items, approval of past minutes and move into public comment on non-agenda items.

Commissioners said they will then hear Secretary’s Orders for deer season permit quotas for 2023 before they discuss and vote on proposed regulation changes.

Up for vote at this meeting, KDWP staff have recommended a reduction to the number of consecutive camping days allowed at state fishing lakes and wildlife areas from 14 to 7. The change would not affect state parks and managers at fishing lakes and wildlife areas would still be able to use their own discretion.

Commissioners noted that they will also consider a change to the language in an existing bait and hunting regulation that would prohibit the placement of bait on department lands and walk-in hunting access properties for all activities. This change would not apply to licensed fur harvesters.

Lastly, Commissioners will consider a staff recommendation for a new regulation that would prohibit the use of trail cameras on department lands and walk-in hunting access properties. The new regulation would not apply to mapping systems and programs. For the purpose of this regulation, the definition of a trail camera would be any remote motion-activated or infrared camera where the shutter is activated via sound triggers, proximity sensation, radio transmitters or the self-timer built into the camera.

Following the public hearing portion, officials said they will hear an agency and state fiscal status update followed by a brief legislative update and a general discussion period.

Commissioners said they will then hear several workshop session items to vote on regulation changes in the future.

