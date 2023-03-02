Wichita woman hospitalized after pickup flips over on interstate near Salina

FILE
FILE(MGN)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Mar. 2, 2023 at 7:45 AM CST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SALINA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Wichita woman was sent to the hospital after her vehicle flipped over on an interstate just east of Salina.

The Kansas Highway Patrol Crash Log indicates that just after 8:20 p.m. on Wednesday, March 1, emergency crews were called to the area of mile marker 262.4 on eastbound I-70 - about 10 miles east of Salina - with reports of a single-vehicle crash.

When officials arrived, they said they found a 2006 Chevrolet Colorado driven by Natasha D. Peters, 40, of Wichita, had been headed east on the interstate when she entered the center median.

KHP noted that this is where Peters lost control of the pickup truck and went back across the eastbound lanes of traffic. From here, she crashed into a guardrail and bridge railing before the pickup flipped over.

Officials said Peters was taken to Salina Regional Health Center with suspected minor injuries. She was wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Front Row (From Left to Right): Marsha Bolin, Stephen Mills, Jonathan Wyatt, and Tyler...
KBI: Nine people booked following drug search warrant
Officials respond to reports of a shooting at Highland Park High School on March 1, 2023.
Officials converge on area high schools as multiple shooting threats reported
John Whipple, Eric Cournoyer, Brand Langland, Zach Brown.
Four behind bars after meth, marijuana found in separate traffic stops
Ashley Allen
Woman wanted on multiple warrants arrested after found allegedly trespassing
Dawson Upton
Topeka man arrested after refusal to leave Walmart leads to discovery

Latest News

FILE
Three hospitalized following rear-end collision on Wichita interstate
FILE
Bill to reign in American retirement investments sent to President
Kansas Highway Patrol
KHP opens applications for grants to protect nonprofits from terrorist attacks
Rafael Castaneda
Emporia man arrested, charged with attempted murder following shooting