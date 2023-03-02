Wichita woman hospitalized after pickup flips over on interstate near Salina

SALINA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Wichita woman was sent to the hospital after her vehicle flipped over on an interstate just east of Salina.

The Kansas Highway Patrol Crash Log indicates that just after 8:20 p.m. on Wednesday, March 1, emergency crews were called to the area of mile marker 262.4 on eastbound I-70 - about 10 miles east of Salina - with reports of a single-vehicle crash.

When officials arrived, they said they found a 2006 Chevrolet Colorado driven by Natasha D. Peters, 40, of Wichita, had been headed east on the interstate when she entered the center median.

KHP noted that this is where Peters lost control of the pickup truck and went back across the eastbound lanes of traffic. From here, she crashed into a guardrail and bridge railing before the pickup flipped over.

Officials said Peters was taken to Salina Regional Health Center with suspected minor injuries. She was wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash.

