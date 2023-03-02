What did Kansas ever do to hurt NYC Mayor Eric Adams?

FILE - Mayor Eric Adams speaks at the Global Citizen Festival in Central Park in New York on...
FILE - Mayor Eric Adams speaks at the Global Citizen Festival in Central Park in New York on Saturday, Sept. 24, 2022.(AP Photo/Brittainy Newman)
By KCTV5 Staff
Published: Mar. 2, 2023 at 12:27 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The answer is nothing.

New York City’s mayor seems to have an odd obsession with the Sunflower State, particularly comparing situations in NYC to Kansas.

In September, Adams discussed trips to Puerto Rico and the Dominican Republic, saying that in both locations, people welcomed him because they recognized New York City and its “brand.” Something he said a place like Kansas lacks.

“We have a brand. And when people see it, it means something,” Adams said at the time. “You know when we go there...Kansas doesn’t have a brand. When you go there, okay, you’re from Kansas. But New York has a brand, and that brand means diversity,” the mayor continued.

Adams took a swipe at Topeka on Tuesday. At a prayer breakfast, Adams said he strongly believed God decided to take a broken person and elevate him to the mayor of the most powerful city on the globe.

Topeka Mayor Mike Padilla responded Wednesday

“This is the second time the Mayor of New York City has minimized the people of Kansas in public remarks, this time with a direct mention of Topeka,” Padilla said. “The comments made by the Mayor at a Prayer Breakfast, are concerning and unprofessional, and there is no need to repeat what was said. He could make his points without trying to diminish our great city, and I wish he would. As Topeka’s Mayor, and as a lifelong member of this community, I am so proud of who we are, and what we stand for.”

Taking the high road, Padilla avoided criticizing New York City, but instead shared some advice for the mayor.

“One of the best lessons I’ve learned in my tenure as mayor is the value of humility. I’ve personally visited New York City on numerous occasions, and have always spoken highly of New Yorkers — never stooping to assumptions or stereotypes,” he said. “I’d invite the mayor of New York to get to know our beautiful city and its people before casting judgment on a community he seems to know little about.”

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Front Row (From Left to Right): Marsha Bolin, Stephen Mills, Jonathan Wyatt, and Tyler...
KBI: Nine people booked following drug search warrant
Officials respond to reports of a shooting at Highland Park High School on March 1, 2023.
Officials converge on area high schools as multiple shooting threats reported
Ashley Allen
Woman wanted on multiple warrants arrested after found allegedly trespassing
John Whipple, Eric Cournoyer, Brand Langland, Zach Brown.
Four behind bars after meth, marijuana found in separate traffic stops
Dawson Upton
Topeka man arrested after refusal to leave Walmart leads to discovery

Latest News

Kansas leaders celebrate the 2022 Governor's Cup win on March 2, 2023.
Kansas celebrates second straight Governor’s Cup win
The Robinson students spent the day at the statehouse.
Local students serve as pages
Schools from across Kansas attended the event at the statehouse.
Students stress importance of theater and arts
Pinballs Plus LLC
Welcoming new Topeka hot spot: Pinballs Plus LLC
FILE - Officials respond to Highland Park High School during a swatting incident on March 1,...
Officials continue to investigate swatting calls as reach extends beyond Kansas