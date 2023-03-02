Wednesday’s Child - Quavez

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Our Wednesday’s Child this week has personality plus! His name is Quavez and he’s 8 years old. As Lori Hutchinson tells us, he’d bring a lot of love and laughter to any adoptive home.

Quavez is happy, chatty and active. He loves to hang with other kids, go outside and play with his toys – Legos are a favorite, plus he likes arts and crafts and working with silly putty.

Learning new things on his iPad is something he looks forward to, as well as playing with friends at recess. Just by his expressions, you can tell he’s a happy kid. He wants to stay busy, build things, and make those around him smile.

A reason for Quavez to smile would be adoption. He receives supportive services at school that allow him to progress to the best of his ability, so a good family for him would continue to access those services and provide the support he needs. Most of all, a good family would be there for Quavez, no matter what.

If you can give a child a family of their own, call Adopt Kansas Kids at 855-236-7857 or go to adoptkskids.org. They also feature kids on the Adopt Kansas Kids Facebook page. They have photos and bios of all the kids, plus ways to take that first step toward providing a child with a place to call home.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.