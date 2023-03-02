Washburn, Topeka leaders excited to host track championships this weekend

Washburn University is hosting the NCJAA National Championship Track and Field Tournament...
Washburn University is hosting the NCJAA National Championship Track and Field Tournament Friday and Saturday.(WIBW)
By Bryan Grabauskas
Published: Mar. 2, 2023 at 5:30 PM CST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Hundreds of track stars are running to Topeka for a shot at the title this weekend.

Washburn University is hosting the NCJAA National Championship Track and Field Tournament Friday and Saturday. The best runners from Junior Colleges around the country will be aiming for the top awards. The university’s upgraded facilities were a large factor in helping it beat out Texas Tech for hosting duties.

“When we built the facility, we had something like this in mind. We wanted to bring national championships to Washburn, specifically Division II and Junior College Championships. It’s good for us, it’s good for the program.”

The Greater Topeka Partnership says the meet will spark economic activity in the city. They expect over $300,000 of spending to be brought in by those competing in and attending the event.

The tournament starts at 9 a.m. Friday and Saturday. Tickets and pricing can be found here.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Front Row (From Left to Right): Marsha Bolin, Stephen Mills, Jonathan Wyatt, and Tyler...
KBI: Nine people booked following drug search warrant
Officials respond to reports of a shooting at Highland Park High School on March 1, 2023.
Officials converge on area high schools as multiple shooting threats reported
Ashley Allen
Woman wanted on multiple warrants arrested after found allegedly trespassing
John Whipple, Eric Cournoyer, Brand Langland, Zach Brown.
Four behind bars after meth, marijuana found in separate traffic stops
Dawson Upton
Topeka man arrested after refusal to leave Walmart leads to discovery

Latest News

The City of Topeka says five crews have been on the job throughout the week and encourages...
Topeka crews fixing potholes around city
A t-shirt celebrating KU's Big 12 Regular Season Title lays at Rally House in Topeka.
Rally House releases KU gear after Big 12 title
A traffic stop led to the arrests of Blake Coffman, 39, and Jessica Castle, 31, both of Topeka....
Traffic stop leads to narcotics arrest
Kansas leaders celebrate the 2022 Governor's Cup win on March 2, 2023.
Kansas celebrates second straight Governor’s Cup win