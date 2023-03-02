Washburn, Topeka leaders excited to host track championships this weekend

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Hundreds of track stars are running to Topeka for a shot at the title this weekend.

Washburn University is hosting the NCJAA National Championship Track and Field Tournament Friday and Saturday. The best runners from Junior Colleges around the country will be aiming for the top awards. The university’s upgraded facilities were a large factor in helping it beat out Texas Tech for hosting duties.

“When we built the facility, we had something like this in mind. We wanted to bring national championships to Washburn, specifically Division II and Junior College Championships. It’s good for us, it’s good for the program.”

The Greater Topeka Partnership says the meet will spark economic activity in the city. They expect over $300,000 of spending to be brought in by those competing in and attending the event.

The tournament starts at 9 a.m. Friday and Saturday. Tickets and pricing can be found here.

