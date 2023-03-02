Washburn regents approve new president’s contract

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Washburn University’s new president is officially on its payroll.

The Washburn University Board of Regents approved the college’s contract with Dr. JuliAnn Mazachek Thursday.

“I just want to say how thrilled I am to be the president of Washburn University and lead this great institution into the future,” Mazachek said. “To work with this amazing team, and to serve the students that we care about so much being successful and providing a great workforce for the future of our community and our state. I’m just thrilled to be able to do that and be here.”

Mazachek was named to the position in January. She took over for Dr. Jerry Farley, who announced his retirement last Spring.

The regents were set to approve the contract last month, but delayed that vote until March 2.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.