USD 329 to close Maple Hill Elementary

The USD 329 School Board voted at a special board meeting Wednesday to close Maple Hill...
The USD 329 School Board voted at a special board meeting Wednesday to close Maple Hill Elementary at the end of the school year.(WIBW)
By Bryan Grabauskas
Published: Mar. 1, 2023 at 6:46 PM CST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALMA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Wabaunsee Co. School District will close one of its schools.

The USD 329 School Board voted at a special board meeting Wednesday to close Maple Hill Elementary at the end of the school year. The school’s students will be moved to Alma Elementary.

District officials cited financial strain as a motivating factor. The board discussed future considerations for closing Paxico Jr. High as well.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

John Whipple, Eric Cournoyer, Brand Langland, Zach Brown.
Four behind bars after meth, marijuana found in separate traffic stops
Ashley Allen
Woman wanted on multiple warrants arrested after found allegedly trespassing
Front Row (From Left to Right): Marsha Bolin, Stephen Mills, Jonathan Wyatt, and Tyler...
KBI: Nine people booked following drug search warrant
Officials respond to reports of a shooting at Highland Park High School on March 1, 2023.
Officials converge on area high schools as multiple shooting threats reported
FILE
Soon-to-be formerly tenured professors file suit against ESU for firing policy

Latest News

The Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office released audio of a 911 swatting call. The call is said to...
Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office releases 911 swatting call
Flint Hills Discovery Center Hosts See Kansas Art Project
Flint Hills Discovery Center Hosts See Kansas Art Project
Valeo is planning a Breakfast for Hope benefit May 5, 2023.
Valeo makes plans for Breakfast for Hope
Valeo is planning a Breakfast for Hope benefit May 5, 2023.
Valeo makes plans for Breakfast for Hope