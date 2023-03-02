USD 329 to close Maple Hill Elementary

ALMA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Wabaunsee Co. School District will close one of its schools.

The USD 329 School Board voted at a special board meeting Wednesday to close Maple Hill Elementary at the end of the school year. The school’s students will be moved to Alma Elementary.

District officials cited financial strain as a motivating factor. The board discussed future considerations for closing Paxico Jr. High as well.

