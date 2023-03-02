Traffic stop leads to narcotics arrest

A traffic stop led to the arrests of Blake Coffman, 39, and Jessica Castle, 31, both of Topeka....
A traffic stop led to the arrests of Blake Coffman, 39, and Jessica Castle, 31, both of Topeka. The charges against them include possession of methamphetamine, paraphernalia, and defacing identification marks on a firearm.(Osage County Sheriff's Office)
By Jerick Tafoya
Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OSAGE COUNTY, Kan. (WIBW) - A traffic stop has led to two arrests for multiple charges — including narcotics possession.

On March 1 at 10:10 pm, an Osage County Sheriff’s Office Deputy conducted a traffic stop at milepost 142 on US-75 Highway near Carbondale.

Narcotics and a firearm were located during the stop.

The driver of the vehicle and a passenger were taken into custody and transported to the Osage County Jail Facility on suspicion of the following charges:

Blake A. Coffman, 39, of Topeka (driver):

  • Possession of Methamphetamine
  • Possession of Paraphernalia
  • Defacing Identification Marks on a Firearm

Jessica R. Castle, 31, of Topeka (passenger):

  • Possession of Methamphetamine
  • Possession of Paraphernalia

All suspects are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Front Row (From Left to Right): Marsha Bolin, Stephen Mills, Jonathan Wyatt, and Tyler...
KBI: Nine people booked following drug search warrant
Officials respond to reports of a shooting at Highland Park High School on March 1, 2023.
Officials converge on area high schools as multiple shooting threats reported
Ashley Allen
Woman wanted on multiple warrants arrested after found allegedly trespassing
John Whipple, Eric Cournoyer, Brand Langland, Zach Brown.
Four behind bars after meth, marijuana found in separate traffic stops
Dawson Upton
Topeka man arrested after refusal to leave Walmart leads to discovery

Latest News

Live at Five
A southeast Kansas man has been sentenced to repay the Kansas Medicaid program.
Southeast Kansas man sentenced for Medicaid fraud
A t-shirt celebrating KU's Big 12 Regular Season Title lays at Rally House in Topeka.
Rally House releases KU gear after Big 12 title
Kansas leaders celebrate the 2022 Governor's Cup win on March 2, 2023.
Kansas celebrates second straight Governor’s Cup win