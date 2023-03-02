Traffic stop leads to narcotics arrest
Updated: 1 hour ago
OSAGE COUNTY, Kan. (WIBW) - A traffic stop has led to two arrests for multiple charges — including narcotics possession.
On March 1 at 10:10 pm, an Osage County Sheriff’s Office Deputy conducted a traffic stop at milepost 142 on US-75 Highway near Carbondale.
Narcotics and a firearm were located during the stop.
The driver of the vehicle and a passenger were taken into custody and transported to the Osage County Jail Facility on suspicion of the following charges:
Blake A. Coffman, 39, of Topeka (driver):
- Possession of Methamphetamine
- Possession of Paraphernalia
- Defacing Identification Marks on a Firearm
Jessica R. Castle, 31, of Topeka (passenger):
- Possession of Methamphetamine
- Possession of Paraphernalia
All suspects are presumed innocent until proven guilty.
