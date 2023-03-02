Traffic stop leads to narcotics arrest

OSAGE COUNTY, Kan. (WIBW) - A traffic stop has led to two arrests for multiple charges — including narcotics possession.

On March 1 at 10:10 pm, an Osage County Sheriff’s Office Deputy conducted a traffic stop at milepost 142 on US-75 Highway near Carbondale.

Narcotics and a firearm were located during the stop.

The driver of the vehicle and a passenger were taken into custody and transported to the Osage County Jail Facility on suspicion of the following charges:

Blake A. Coffman, 39, of Topeka (driver):

Possession of Methamphetamine

Possession of Paraphernalia

Defacing Identification Marks on a Firearm

Jessica R. Castle, 31, of Topeka (passenger):

Possession of Methamphetamine

Possession of Paraphernalia

All suspects are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.