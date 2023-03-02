Topeka man arrested on aggravated battery charge

On March 1, Michael O. Bennett II, 19, of Topeka, was arrested on multiple charges, including...
On March 1, Michael O. Bennett II, 19, of Topeka, was arrested on multiple charges, including aggravated battery.(Source: Gray News)
By Jerick Tafoya
Updated: 18 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Topeka man has been arrested for multiple charges, including aggravated battery.

On March 1, at around 10:32 AM, Topeka Police went to an address in the 2100 block of SW Huntoon St. to try and locate a wanted person involved in an aggravated battery investigation. Officers observed the subject enter a residence, but he refused to leave the home.

The Topeka Police Department Response Team and Crisis Negotiations Team were called to the scene — the subject was arrested without incident.

The subject was identified as Michael O. Bennett II, 19, of Topeka. He was booked into the Shawnee County Department of Corrections for the following charges:

  • Aggravated Battery
  • Aggravated Robbery
  • Interference with a Law Enforcement Officer

Anyone with information regarding this investigation is encouraged to contact telltpd@topeka.org or the Topeka Police Criminal Investigation Bureau at 785-368-9400. Anonymous tips can be made by calling Shawnee County Crime Stoppers at 785-234-0007. You can also leave anonymous tips online at www.p3tips.com/128.

