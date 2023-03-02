Topeka Festival Singers to perform at White Concert Hall

By David Oliver
Published: Mar. 2, 2023 at 5:55 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Topeka’s Festival Singers will perform at White Concert Hall on the Washburn Campus Monday March 6, at 7:30pm. Performer Dr. Grace Morrison and Artistic Director Dr. Brett Robison joined Eye on Northeast Kansas to preview the performance entitled, ‘Hope of Loving’. Tickets are available at the door. You can learn more information online at www.topekafestivalsingers.org.

