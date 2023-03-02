Topeka crews fixing potholes around city

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - City crews have hit the road to address potholes around Topeka.

The City of Topeka says five crews have been on the job throughout the week and encourages anyone to report potholes through its See-Click-Fix program. Potholes are especially common after drastic weather changes.

The City says it has patched over 6,000 potholes already this year, along with 33,000 filled last year.

