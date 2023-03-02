Thursday forecast: Much cooler with precipitation through Friday morning

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - So far this week we’ve been lucky and have enjoyed lots of sun and unseasonably mild temperatures. Today will be the coolest day with quite a bit of cloud cover and a low chance of precipitation. Better chance for precipitation (mainly rain with snow mixing in at times) will develop late evening and push out of the area tomorrow morning. Temperatures warm back up Friday through the weekend.

Taking Action:

Models are struggling on the light snow in central KS this morning and if it holds together to move into far northern Kansas this morning impacting the WIBW viewing area. This would be the highest probability areas north of I-70 would receive snow. Tonight into tomorrow morning, the higher chance for precipitation would be near and south of the turnpike but could be as far northwest as Manhattan up toward Holton. Roads tomorrow will likely just be wet and slushy as temperatures will remain above freezing but still give yourself extra time to get to your destination. Wind gusts around 30 mph could reduce visibility if snow mixes in with the rain. Keep checking back several times today for updates and possible changes to the forecast: Newscasts, the web and alerts on the WIBW Weather app should be monitored at some point this evening for the latest so you know what to expect for Friday morning’s commute.

Once we get past today’s cool down and precipitation chances through tomorrow morning, unseasonably mild temperatures will be likely Friday through Monday. A cold front on Monday will bring temperatures down to near and below average temperatures Tuesday which look to last through the rest of the week. So if you’re a fan of mild weather, Saturday may be the best day due to light winds compared to the other days.

Normal High: 51/Normal Low: 29 (WIBW)

Today: Cloudy (some late day sun can’t be ruled out in some areas) with a slight chance of light snow near the Nebraska border this morning, could receive a dusting to 0.5″ IF it holds together from central KS from overnight. Spotty showers are possible south of I-70 late this afternoon otherwise most spots will be dry. Highs in the low 40s north with mid 40s to low 50s for most areas. Winds NE 5-15, gusts up to 25 mph.

Tonight: Rain/snow mix with the highest probability after midnight and for the southeastern half of the viewing area. Lows in the low-mid 30s. Winds NE 10-20, gusts around 30 mph.

Tomorrow: Rain/snow mix through mid-morning with decreasing clouds. Highs in the low-mid 50s. Winds N 10-20, gusts around 30 mph.

**Snowfall totals will remain low: Dusting to 0.5″ but some isolated spots could receive up to 1″ if it comes down heavier than it can melt. That would be a very low probability though. Biggest concern is the reduced visibility with the wind as it’s falling vs the accumulation**

An area of clouds move in late Friday night into Saturday morning but latest models are indicating some afternoon sun with highs in the mid to even upper 50s possible. Winds S 5-15 mph. Sunday will be much warmer in the 60s possibly even close to 70° in several areas. Still some clouds but will go with mostly sunny skies and wind gusts around 30 mph.

Monday will be the warmest day next work week with cooler weather the rest of the week but uncertainty exists on how cold it will get and precipitation timing so keep checking back for updates on next week’s weather pattern.

