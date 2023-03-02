Three hospitalized following rear-end collision on Wichita interstate

By Sarah Motter
Published: Mar. 2, 2023 at 8:23 AM CST
WICHITA, Kan. (WIBW) - Three people were hospitalized, including a woman, a teen and a juvenile, after their minivan was hit from behind on an interstate in North Wichita.

The Kansas Highway Patrol Crash Log indicates that just before 10:40 a.m. on Wednesday, March 1, emergency crews were called to the area of the I-135, K-96 junction in Sedgwick Co. with reports of a 2-vehicle collision.

When officials arrived, they said they found a 2022 Ford F150 driven by Sevel A. Johnson, 28, of Wichita, and a 2005 Chrysler minivan driven by Shaunna D. Gehringer, 58, of Wichita, had both been headed north in the far left lane of the interstate through a work zone. They said the speed had been reduced from 60 to 50 mph as the pickup followed the minivan.

KHP noted that traffic backed up due to a lane closure near the North junction and the minivan had stopped for traffic. It said Johnson’s pickup rear-ended Gehringer’s minivan in the inside lane.

While Johnson escaped the crash without injury, officials stated that Gehringer and her passengers, Ziyan Baker, 18, of Wichita, and two juveniles, were all taken to Wesley Medical Center. While one of the children was not injured, the other juvenile, Baker and Gehringer all complained of possible injuries.

