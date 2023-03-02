Sub-state basketball results: March 1

By Vince Lovergine
Published: Mar. 1, 2023 at 11:03 PM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - It was another day to see what teams will be moving on in the playoff race across Northeast Kansas and beyond.

(G) Iola: 17, Wamego: 73.

(G) Atchison: 35, Hayden: 55.

(G) Garden City: 44, Topeka High: 68.

(G) Manhattan: 30, Washburn Rural: 43.

(G) Junction City: 16, Liberal: 46.

(B) Lansing: 26, Highland Park: 90.

(B) St. James Academy: 51, Seaman: 41.

(B) Bishop Carroll: 53, Emporia: 56.

(B) Ark City: 51, Topeka West: 61.

(G) Holton: 54, Parsons: 63.

(G) Pratt: 51, Rock Creek: 62.

