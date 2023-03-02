Special Olympics Kansas State Tournament comes to Hays, Manhattan

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Hays and Manhattan will host the annual Special Olympics Kansas State Basketball and Cheerleading Tournament.

On March 17 and 18 officials say more than 2,000 athletes, coaches, volunteers and fans will join forces for one of the largest events for individuals with all ages with intellectual disabilities.

This year marks the 45th year the tournament has been held in Hays out of the 51 years of the basketball tournament for Special Olympics Kansas. This is the first year the Eastern half of the state will play their portion of the tournament in Manhattan.

“Special Olympics Kansas is proud to continue our annual tradition of hosting our amazing athletes in Hays for what is one of our largest events of the calendar year,” said SOKS President and CEO John Lair. “We are equally excited to start a new partnership with Manhattan. It is a thrill for us to be able to share the abilities and joy of competition and inclusion exhibited by our athletes.”

Teams were eligible for the State Tournament through a series of regional tournaments in Great Bend, Haysville, Junction City, Olathe and Pittsburg. As a team sport, basketball is the most participated sport within Special Olympics Kansas. The primary venue is the Gross Memorial Coliseum at Fort Hays State University in Hays while the other main venue is the Anthony Recreation Center in Manhattan.

Long-time sponsor Kansas State Council of the Knights of Columbus is supporting the Special Olympics Kansas State Basketball Tournament, as well as Fort Hays State University, Manhattan Parks and Recreation, Hays Recreation Commission, USD 489 - Hays, Kan., Dane G. Hansen Foundation and Howe Family Foundation. State sponsors of Special Olympics Kansas include Sunderland Foundation, Deluxe Checks, Stanion Wholesale Electric, Club Car Wash and Heartland Coca-Cola.

For more information about the State Basketball and Cheerleading Tournament or to find out how to support the event, contact Special Olympics Kansas’ COO Chris Burt at 913-600-2240 or burtc@soks.org.

