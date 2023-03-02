Southeast Kansas man sentenced for Medicaid fraud

A southeast Kansas man has been sentenced to repay the Kansas Medicaid program.
By Shayndel Jones
Mar. 2, 2023
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A southeast Kansas man has been sentenced for defrauding the Kansas Medicaid program.

The Attorney General’s office says the man, William Carl Morris II, 37, of Altamont pleaded guilty to fraud charges and owes more than $1,200 to the Kansas Medicaid program. Morris was sentenced in Labette County District Court on one count of submitting a false claim, statement, or representation to the Kansas Medicaid program. He was sentenced to pay $1,276.95 in restitution and serve 12 months of supervised probation.

The attorney general’s Medicaid Fraud and Abuse Division determined that Morris submitted false claims that he was providing personal care attendant services to his mother, a Medicaid beneficiary.

The Attorney General’s Office says its Medicaid Fraud and Abuse investigators found claims that Morris was providing care for his mother to be untrue, discovering that his mother was actually out of town during the timeframe Morris provided.

Two other individuals were recently sentenced in unrelated cases, including Carrie McPhail, 56, of Saline County, and Lisa Hall, 61, of Jewell County. McPhail was sentenced on one count of Medicaid fraud on Feb. 13. She was ordered to pay $1,807.96 in restitution and serve 36 months of supervised probation. Hall was sentenced on Feb. 14 on one count of possession of hydromorphone and one count of obstruction of a Medicaid fraud investigation. She was sentenced to 12 months of probation. The Office of the Attorney General’s Medicaid Fraud and Abuse Division is authorized under federal law to investigate fraud by Medicaid providers, patient abuse, or neglect in a healthcare facility. An online complaint form is available at https://ag.ks.gov/complaint-center/medicaid-fraud-abuse.

