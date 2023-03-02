Signed Chiefs jersey, helmet to be auctioned at Topeka Zoo watch party

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Signed Chiefs jerseys and helmets will be auctioned off by the Topeka Zoo at its upcoming Elite Eight Watch Party.

With March Madness just around the corner, the Topeka Zoo says that the Kay McFarland Charitable Trust will host an event for all sports fans with the Elite Eight Watch Party & Memorabilia Auction on Saturday, March 25. The event will be held in the Japanese Garden’s venue with all proceeds headed to the Topeka Zoo & Conservation Center.

The Zoo indicated that the event will provide a chance for sports fans - from casual to avid collectors - to come together for a good cause. It will feature multiple TVs to show the Elite 8 games, dinner, four complimentary drink tickets, exclusive access to the auction and entertainment. A cash bar will also be available.

According to the Zoo, the event goes back to 2019 when the Trust started to collect items with the hopes of hosting an auction to help the Japanese Garden. The bulk of memorabilia was collected by the late Nancy Hopkins, a friend of Trustee Elaine Schwartz. She spent her career as an educator and coach in the Lawrence Public Schools system with decades running the shot clock at University of Kansas basketball games.

“The Kay McFarland Trust is proud to host an event that supports our community’s passion for sports and our beloved Topeka Zoo,” said Andrea Jones, Special Events Coordinator for the Topeka Zoo & Conservation Center. “We are grateful for the generous donations made by the late Nancy Hopkins, and we are honored to complete the project that she started. We hope that the Elite Eight Watch Party and Memorabilia Auction will bring people together for a fun evening and a great cause.”

The Zoo said doors will open around 4 p.m. to provide guests entry before the games tip off. Tickets are $50 each and guests will have the chance to bid on more than 80 items - including exclusive items like a signed Patrick Mahomes helmet, signed Travis Kelce jersey, signed Tiger Woods photo and more. The auction will go live on March 10.

The Zoo noted that the event is for those 21-and-over only and all proceeds will support education programs, conservation efforts, exhibit enhancements and more at the Topeka Zoo.

To purchase tickets or participate in the auction online, click HERE.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.