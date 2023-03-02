Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office releases 911 swatting call

The Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office released audio of a 911 swatting call. The call is said to be related to the multiple school shooting threats that occurred the same day.(WIBW)
By Jerick Tafoya
Updated: 9 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office has released audio of the swatting call they received at Highland Park.

The call is from a man claiming an 18-year-old had a handgun, and had shot somebody in a classroom at the school. The call prompted a large response from Topeka Police, who determined the call was a hoax.

The call was just one of several multiple school shooting threats occurring the same day.

