Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office releases 911 swatting call

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office has released audio of the swatting call they received at Highland Park.

The call is from a man claiming an 18-year-old had a handgun, and had shot somebody in a classroom at the school. The call prompted a large response from Topeka Police, who determined the call was a hoax.

The call was just one of several multiple school shooting threats occurring the same day.

