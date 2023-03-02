Senator requests review of financial services charter

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A state lawmaker is calling for a review of a state program meant to spark development in rural areas.

Sen. Tom Holland — (D) Baldwin City — on Wednesday outlined his concerns with the “TEFFI” act — which stands for the technology-enabled fiduciary financial institution act. Its website states it is a “statutory and regulatory framework designed to attract private investment in Kansas” and provides “alternative asset financing fees” to rural communities. It was created back in 2021.

Sen. Holland says it allowed the company “The Beneficent Company Group” to set up a unique financial structure that sidesteps many usual regulations in exchange for tax credits.

“Why do we allow those entities to have the appearance of a conflict of interest by allowing contributions in the first place when they actually affect the application still outstanding has not been resolved,” said Holland.

Holland wanted to further emphasize he would not care to speculate whether or not someone created this scheme to get money from the state but sees potential “moral hazards” that could transpire.

“My concern with this business model is that you don’t know what you have until you start implementing it and I see a number of very significant — once again moral hazards that could come out of this thing if its operations are not fully transparent at the appropriate level,” said Holland.

He has no desire to disband the act but rather is requesting to suspend operations while lawmakers do a full review.

