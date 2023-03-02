Senator Marshall shares thoughts on COVID-19 possible origin

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - U.S. Kansas Senator Roger Marshall, M.D. discusses the government’s assessment of the origins of the Coronavirus pandemic.

U.S. Kansas Senator Roger Marshall said the U.S. Department of Energy and the Federal Bureau of Investigation’s assessments led to COVID-19 originating in a laboratory in Wuhan, China.

“Certainly, the deaths of 1 million Americans, the destruction of our economy, the locking of our children out of schools, all this deserves an explanation,” said Senator Marshall during the press conference. “We need to know where this virus came from and hopefully prevent future accidents.”

In August 2022, Senator Marshall asked the FBI for its assessment of COVID-19′s origins. Cornerstones of Senator Marshall’s investigation include leadership of federal government policy reforms to U.S.-sponsored viral Gain-of-Function research while pressing to hold federal public health officials accountable for the cover-ups of their contributions to this research with the pandemic potential.

Senator Marshall further raised the alarm on the dangers of viral Gain-of-Function research projects. He highlighted Dr. Anthony Fauci’s efforts to offshore viral Gain-of-Function research sponsored by the National Institute of Health to China through the EcoHealth Alliance. Senator Marshall says the nonprofit organization passed its grant awards to Chinese researchers, including those at the Wuhan Institute of Virology. Expert witnesses testified this viral Gain-of-Function research technique provides no benefit to public health and instead can transform a virus into a bioweapon.

“We started the work for this commission over two years ago and will continue to press forward in a bipartisan fashion,” said Senator Marshall during the news conference.

Senator Marshall used a mechanism available to him in the Senate to hold White House nominations until the U.S. Agency of International Development produced records, and the Senator has been receiving documents directly relevant to the U.S. funding of research in China that could have led to the COVID-19 outbreak.

