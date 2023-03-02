Scholar Athlete of the Week: Kreyton Bauerle
Published: Mar. 1, 2023 at 10:18 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
EFFINGHAM, Kan. (WIBW) - Our Kaw Valley Bank and Cable Dahmer Scholar Athlete of the Week is Kreyton Bauerle from Atchison County Community High School.
Bauerle is a year round athlete, competing in football, basketball, baseball and runs Cross Country for the Tigers.
He’s a part of Honor Society, MU Alpha Theta, Science Club, Math Club, Student Ambassadors, Soundmasters and J-Crew.
Bauerle plans on attending Missouri Western and majoring in Health and Exercise Science
Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.