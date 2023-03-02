Riley Co. Police Department searching for allegedly stolen earrings

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Riley County Police Department are searching for a suspect who allegedly stole a pair of earrings in Manhattan, Kan.

Officials said they received a report from a 22-year-old woman who reported the theft around 9:15 p.m. on March 1 at the 5500 block of Skyway Dr. in Manhattan, Kan. It was reported her 18-carat gold earrings were stolen from her purse. The estimated total loss associated with the case is $550.

Anyone with information can contact Riley County Police Department or the Manhattan Riley County Crime Stoppers. Using the Crime Stoppers service can allow individuals to remain anonymous and could qualify them for a cash reward of up to $1,000.

