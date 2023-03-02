Rare Sight: Threatened skunk species caught on camera by KDWP biologists

Biologists in Kansas find an Eastern Spotted Skunk on Feb. 28, 2023.
Biologists in Kansas find an Eastern Spotted Skunk on Feb. 28, 2023.(Kansas Department of Wildlife and Parks)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Mar. 2, 2023 at 12:20 PM CST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A rare sight in Kansas, a threatened species of skunk was recently caught on camera by biologists in the Sunflower State.

The Kansas Department of Wildlife and Parks announced that biologists captured a rare sight in Kansas on camera - an Eastern Spotted Skunk.

Officials indicated that while rare in Kansas, the species of skunk is also threatened in the Sunflower State.

According to KDWP, Eastern Spotted Skunks were once common in Kansas, however, their numbers began to drastically decline in the 1940s due to a combination of factors including habitat and resource changes.

