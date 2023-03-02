Rally House releases KU gear after Big 12 title

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Rally House in Topeka has released apparel celebrating KU Men’s Basketball’s regular season conference title.

The Jayhawks clinched at least a share of the title after a 67-63 victory Tuesday against Texas Tech on senior night. Big 12 foe Texas’ 75-73 loss against TCU Wednesday clinched KU the outright regular season title.

KU has won 17 regular season championships in head coach Bill Self’s 20 years at KU. 2023′s win marked 64 overall conference titles, the most in NCAA Division I history.

“Fans have been really excited,” Krista Bannister, Rally House of Topeka’s Inventory Specialist, said. “Right now we have lots of t-shirts. [We have] just a small selection but we’ll get hats and shirts that they wore on the [court] the night that they won no later than Monday.”

The Jayhawks will face Texas on the road Sat., March 4 at 3 p.m. The Big 12 tournament will be March 8-11 at the T-Mobile Center in Kansas City, MO.

