One arrested after another injured during early-morning aggravated robbery

Demitry Fain
Demitry Fain(Shawnee Co. Department of Corrections)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Mar. 2, 2023 at 12:45 PM CST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A man is behind bars after one person was injured during an early-morning aggravated robbery in North Topeka.

The Topeka Police Department tells 13 NEWS that around 12:15 a.m. on Wednesday, March 1, officials were called to the 1600 block of NW Tyler St. with reports of an aggravated robbery.

During the course of the robbery, officials said a victim sustained non-life-threatening injuries.

Throughout the course of the investigation, TPD said it identified Demitry D. Fain, 27, of Topeka, as the suspect. He was found later in the day by officers and was booked into the Shawnee Co. Dept. of Corrections on:

  • Aggravated robbery - armed with a dangerous weapon
  • Aggravated burglary
  • Aggravated battery
  • Aggravated assault - use of a deadly weapon
  • Aggravated endangering a child
  • Criminal damage to property - felony
  • Criminal damage to property - misdemeanor
  • Battery

Officials noted that Fain and the victims did know each other.

Fain remains behind bars on a $150,000 bond. His next scheduled appearance has been set for 2:30 p.m. on May 18.

