Ogden teen arrested after $250 in vape pods stolen from gas station

Ogden, Kan. (WIBW) - A teenager in Ogden was arrested after $250 in vape pods was stolen from a gas station following an early-morning break-in.

The Riley Co. Police Dept. Activity Report indicates that around 3:15 a.m. on Thursday, March 2, officials were called to the Casey’s General Store at 329 Riley Ave. in Ogden with reports of a burglary.

When officials arrived, they said they found that the suspect, later identified as Estevan Rochin, 16, of Ogden, had broken a window with a baseball bat and entered the store through it. From there, Rochin allegedly stole around $250 in vaping pods.

RCPD noted that the damage to the window caused about $500 in damage which cost the store a total of about $750.

Officials said they were able to find Rochin around 6:15 a.m. and arrested him for burglary and criminal damage to property. He will be processed through juvenile intake and released to a guardian.

