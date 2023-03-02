Ogden teen arrested after $250 in vape pods stolen from gas station

FILE - JUUL pods
FILE - JUUL pods(KFYR)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Mar. 2, 2023 at 11:22 AM CST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Ogden, Kan. (WIBW) - A teenager in Ogden was arrested after $250 in vape pods was stolen from a gas station following an early-morning break-in.

The Riley Co. Police Dept. Activity Report indicates that around 3:15 a.m. on Thursday, March 2, officials were called to the Casey’s General Store at 329 Riley Ave. in Ogden with reports of a burglary.

When officials arrived, they said they found that the suspect, later identified as Estevan Rochin, 16, of Ogden, had broken a window with a baseball bat and entered the store through it. From there, Rochin allegedly stole around $250 in vaping pods.

RCPD noted that the damage to the window caused about $500 in damage which cost the store a total of about $750.

Officials said they were able to find Rochin around 6:15 a.m. and arrested him for burglary and criminal damage to property. He will be processed through juvenile intake and released to a guardian.

