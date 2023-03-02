Officials enforce traffic laws on area of Tuttle Creek Blvd. notorious for crashes

FILE - Riley County Police Department
FILE - Riley County Police Department(RCPD)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Mar. 2, 2023 at 8:33 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Riley County Police will be out to enforce traffic laws on an area of Tuttle Creek Blvd. that is well known for its high rate of collisions.

The Riley County Police Department alerted Manhattans on Thursday morning, March 2, that officers will be out in force to enforce the no-left turn rule from Walters Dr. onto Tuttle Creek Blvd. Officials will continue the morning patrol until 9 a.m.

Officials indicated they will return to the area to continue enforcement from 3 to 6 p.m. this evening.

RCPD noted that this is a problem area it has identified that carries a large risk for collisions. It has asked drivers to be cognizant of the restriction while they travel in the area.

