Officials continue to investigate swatting calls as reach extends beyond Kansas

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Following hoax reports of an active shooter at a Topeka high school, state law enforcement officials continue to investigate the incident as the issue extends beyond state borders.

Reports rolled in on Thursday morning about a reported active shooter at Bismarck High School in North Dakota which officials later found to be a hoax. This comes just a day after Kansas faced similar situations at nearly 20 school districts statewide.

The Kansas Bureau of Investigation said it commends local law enforcement agencies for their exceptional response to the various swatting incidents. It said at least 17 law enforcement jurisdictions received hoax calls that reported shootings at local high schools. The calls were placed between 7:50 and 9:50 a.m. on Wednesday, March 1.

As soon as the first incidents happened in Kansas, KBI said a collaborative effort to safeguard students immediately began. It said these are serious crimes that put innocent lives in danger and have potentially dangerous consequences.

Officials at the Bureau said they continue to work with partner agencies to identify those responsible and hold them accountable.

According to data compiled by Gray Television news stations, there have been around 50 similar incidents - including the three local ones - across the nation so far in 2023. However, that data is likely underreported.

While Wednesday’s threats were unfounded, KBI said this is a reminder that any threat of school violence should be reported to it at 1-877-626-8203 or online HERE.

