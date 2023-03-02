No. 11 Kansas State defeats Oklahoma on senior day

Kansas State guard Desi Sills celebrates a play against Oklahoma near the end of the first half...
Kansas State guard Desi Sills celebrates a play against Oklahoma near the end of the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in Manhattan, Kan., Wednesday, March 1, 2023. (AP Photo/Reed Hoffmann)(Reed Hoffmann | AP)
By Vince Lovergine
Published: Mar. 1, 2023 at 9:03 PM CST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - The Wildcats were in front of a sold out crowd in Bramlage Coliseum once again and they did not disappoint in a, 85-69 win.

K-State started the game down 5-0 and the game was pretty much even until six minutes left in the first half when Keyontae Johnson hit a three to make it a 18-17 game.

The Wildcats led 34-25 at halftime and they kept their foot on the gas. They led by as much as 20 in that second half with just under 15 minutes left to go. From that point on, it was K-State’s night.

Nae’Qwan Tomlin had a game-high 19 points, Keyontae Johnson had 16 and Desi Sills added 15 points. Markquis Nowell dropped a double-double as well with 11 points and 10 assists. As a team, the ‘Cats shot 52.6 percent from the floor and 47.4 percent from beyond the arc

Kansas State closes out the regular season on Mar. 4 at West Virginia with tip-off at one p.m.

