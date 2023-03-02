Meth, firearm allegedly found in Manhattan man’s home

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - A Manhattan man was arrested after a search warrant led to methamphetamine, marijuana, drug paraphernalia and a firearm found in his residence.

Officials identified a subject on an ongoing narcotics investigation. The subject was identified as Darrel Smith, 41, of Manhattan. Smith was arrested around 3 p.m. on March 1, and booked into the Riley County Correctional Facility on the following charges:

Possession of criminal possession of a weapon

Two counts of possession of drug paraphernalia

Six counts of drug distribution

Drug possession

Violation of offender registration

Smith remains confined in the Riley County Correctional Facility with a total bond of $90,000.

