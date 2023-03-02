Meth, firearm allegedly found in Manhattan man’s home
Published: Mar. 2, 2023 at 11:43 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - A Manhattan man was arrested after a search warrant led to methamphetamine, marijuana, drug paraphernalia and a firearm found in his residence.
Officials identified a subject on an ongoing narcotics investigation. The subject was identified as Darrel Smith, 41, of Manhattan. Smith was arrested around 3 p.m. on March 1, and booked into the Riley County Correctional Facility on the following charges:
- Possession of criminal possession of a weapon
- Two counts of possession of drug paraphernalia
- Six counts of drug distribution
- Drug possession
- Violation of offender registration
Smith remains confined in the Riley County Correctional Facility with a total bond of $90,000.
